Go not surprised by high ratings of PBBM, Sara

Senator Christopher Lawrence Go on Monday said he is not surprised to see President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte enjoying high approval and trust ratings in their first three months in office.

Go made this reaction after the PUBLICUS Asia, Inc.’s third quarter 2022 PAHAYAG Survey on Sept. 16-20 showed Marcos and Duterte earned the top spots among the national government officials with the highest rust and approval ratings.

Marcos got 62 percent approval and 58 percent trust ratings while Duterte earned 66 percent approval and 62 percent trust ratings.

In a media interview during the distribution of Sustainable Livelihood Program-Livelihood Assistance Grants (SLP-LAG) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in San Juan City, Go said he knows how Duterte works since she entered public service as a vice mayor of Davao City 15 years ago.

“Alam ko talagang masipag siyang magtrabaho at mapagkakatiwalaan. So, hindi ako nagtataka kung mataas ang kanyang approval at trust rating. Alam kong patuloy siyang magtatrabaho para sa ating mga kababayan (I know that she really is a hard worker and trustworthy. So, I am not surprised if she gets a high approval and trust rating. I know that she will continue to work for our people),” Go said.

Go served as a personal aide of Sara’s father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, from 1998 to 2019 when he was elected as a senator.

He said it is too early to judge the Marcos administration based on accomplishments in its first 100 days in office, urging the public to continue supporting the government.

“Also with President Bongbong Marcos, mataas din ang kanyang approval at trust rating. Sabi ko nga maaga pa yung 100 days. Bigyan natin ng pagkakataon. Ang importante suportahan natin ang ating administrasyon (he also has a high approval and trust rating. Like I said, 100 days is still early. Give them a chance. The important thing is we support the administration),” Go said.

He said both Marcos and Sara need “not only support but full support” of the Filipino people.

The PUBLICUS Asia’s survey had 1,500 respondents randomly drawn from the market research panel of over 200,000 Filipinos from the National Capital Region, North Central Luzon, South Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Source: Philippines News Agency