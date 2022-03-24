﻿’Go Negosyo’ to help Cavite’s ‘kangkong’ chips entrepreneur

Partido Reporma standard-bearer Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said that Josh Mojica, the 17-year-old entrepreneur known for his booming “kangkong” (water spinach) chips, will now be getting help from “Go Negosyo” to market his products abroad.

This came as the presidential aspirant sought the help of the group known for promoting entrepreneurship regarding Mojica’s small business.

“Mr. Joey, Mr. Elmer, baka pwede nating tulungan ang bata kasi napakalaki ng kanyang potential (Joey, Elmer, maybe we can help Josh because he has great potential),” Lacson told Go Negosyo founder and Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion and mentor Elmer Relente during the “Kandidatalks” program aired over One PH Wednesday.

“We cannot do away with requirements. Ang hinihingi ko lang maayudahan, ma-guide ang bata (All I ask is that Josh get the proper guidance),” he added.

During his visit to Mojica in Mendez, Cavite on March 5, Lacson expressed hope that the young entrepreneur’s success can be replicated but added the government must also do its part for this to come true.

He noted that Mojica, who now has 100 employees and suppliers from all over, is trying to market his product to Canada, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates but has run into problems involving various requirements from government agencies.

“That’s just a microcosm of what’s happening in the entire country,” Lacson said.

Meanwhile, Concepcion said they are willing to help Josh.

“Kung pwede nyo ibigay ang pangalan ng entrepreneur para kami ang tutulong sa kanya para umunlad ang negosyo niya (Can you give us the name of the entrepreneur so we can help him grow his business),” he said, adding that Relente will help mentor Mojica.

Lacson has vowed to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) hit hard by the pandemic to get back on their feet.

Among his plans for them are: comprehensive and targeted fiscal stimulus packages; eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, “lower-interest-bigger loans” programs from state-run financial institutions; and employee-retention incentives to encourage enterprises to literally go back to business.

Lacson is also proposing a vigorous “Made in the Philippines” campaign to encourage buying and consuming more of our locally-made products and even services.

Source: Philippines News Agency