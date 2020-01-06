Go lauds Koronadal’s progress, transformation into regional hub

Senator Christopher Lawrence Bong Go lauded on Monday this city's progress and development in the past decades into one of the key agri-industrial and economic centers in Mindanao.

In his message during the opening of the city's 80th foundation anniversary celebration and 20th Hinugyaw Festival, Go said the city has achieved so much since its establishment as a settlement and eventually becoming a municipality and component city of South Cotabato province.

He cited its rise into the regional administrative center and the socio-economic hub of Soccsksargen or Region 12.

Go credited the city's emergence into one of the most competitive and business-friendly cities in the country to its industrious, resilient and peace-loving people.

You were able to build a booming regional center out of an ordinary land. I'm sure you will be able to achieve so much more in the coming decades, he said in his message delivered by Deputy House Speaker for Mindanao and South Cotabato 2nd District Rep. Ferdinand Hernandez.

He challenged residents to continue to live in harmony with our Muslim and Lumad brothers and sisters and continue to be an example to the rest of the region and Mindanao.

Go also rallied residents to continually support the national government's initiatives, especially in its fight against illegal drugs, criminality, and corruption.

He said many localities were able to develop further due to the emergence of more peaceful and orderly communities during the administration of President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

The senator said these have also resulted to the increase in the country's Gross Domestic Product and the decline in poverty and unemployment rates.

Go assured that his office is always open and he is ready to extend help to residents who are in need, especially the victims of various disasters.

He said he has been going around the country to personally see the situation of the people and directly hear their grievances and concerns so that I can be a true voice of the people in the Senate.

The senator also promised to continue working and representing the people in the Senate as well as push for the passage of vital legislations.

Among the senator's key accomplishments so far is the passage of the Malasakit Center Act, a law that institutionalizes the Malasakit Centers in government hospitals in the country.

The Malasakit Center, which is targeted to open at the South Cotabato provincial hospital here this year, is a one-stop-shop where indigent patients can access assistance from government agencies such as the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Several activities for city's foundation anniversary celebration and Hinugyaw Festival already started late last week, such as the Reina Marbelena, Lakambini ng Koronadal 2020 pageant, motocross, Hinugyaw Bazaar and Food Fair, Star Village Enterprise and Inter-Faith Thanksgiving.

The other lined up activities until Jan. 10 for the city's 80th anniversary are the Farmer's Festival, Celebrity Night, Mixed Martial Arts, Settler's Fellowship Night, Indigenous Peoples Day, Mega Job Fair , Mindanao's Best Dance Crew Varsity Hip-Hop Competition, Tamiya Racing, Grand Parada and Pyesta Kalon Datal civic-military parade, Handurawan Grand Production Showcase, grand fireworks display and rave party.

Source: Philippines News Agency