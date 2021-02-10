Go lauds amnesty grant for rebel returnees

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go hailed President Rodrigo Duterte for measures that seek to enhance the government’s peace building efforts by granting amnesty to and facilitating the reintegration of current and former rebels into normal civilian life.

“Ayokong nagpapatayan ang mga Pilipino sa kapwa Pilipino. Kung may namamatay na sundalo, nauulila ang pamilya. ‘Pag may namatay sa kabilang panig, nauulila rin ang kanilang pamilya (I don’t want to see Filipinos killing each other. If a soldier dies, the family is orphaned. If the enemies die, their families are also orphaned),” Go said in a news release on Tuesday.

He said peace building will not be achieved if it will be done through armed struggle, saying innocent Filipinos are the most affected in war.

Go confirmed that Duterte approved a series of presidential proclamations to help nurture a climate that is conducive to peace and to implement reconciliation and reintegration activities.

These proclamations, he said, shall take effect upon concurrence by a majority of all the members of Congress. These aim to offer amnesty to members of rebel groups.

To carry out the responsibility of administering the amnesty, an Executive Order creating the National Amnesty Commission was also signed by the President, as announced by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

The Commission will be responsible for receiving and processing applications, as well as determining if the applicants are eligible for amnesty, subject to the approval of the President.

Go said that providing reintegration programs, services and support, the government can further address the causes of the former rebels’ socio-economic insecurities and give them an opportunity to start anew.

“Naiintindihan po ng gobyerno ang hirap na pinagdadaanan ng mga kababayan nating may mga pinaglalaban. Kung kaya’t sinisikap natin na maramdaman nila na nandirito lang ang gobyernong nagmamalasakit sa kanila at ginagawa ang lahat para mabigyan ng mas komportableng buhay ang bawat Pilipino (The government understands the hardships our compatriots are going through with those who are fighting. For this, we try to let them know that the government is caring for them and to give them comfortable life),” Go said.

He said the government will continue to help and give opportunities to former rebels who want to return to the fold of the law.

In 2018, Duterte issued Executive Order 17 which directed the adoption of a national peace framework that provided a clear direction for the harmonized and synchronized delivery of services in conflict-affected and vulnerable areas.

“Isinusulong ko na mas pagbutihin pa natin ang mga suporta para sa mga nais magbalik-loob. Dagdagan natin ang mga livelihood assistance na may kasamang skills training, pabahay, lupang sasakahin, libreng gamot, at suporta sa pag-aaral ng kanilang mga anak (I suggest to increase our support to rebel returnees, give more livelihood assistance with skills training, housing, land to till, free medicines, and scholarship for their children),” Go said.

He, however, said new amnesty grants should not cover rebels involved in drugs, kidnapping, terrorism, rape, and other crimes committed for personal interests.

It should also exclude torture, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and other violations of human rights identified by the United Nations, as well as violations of the Geneva Convention of 1949, he added.

“Gusto ko ng kapayapaan, lalong-lalo na sa Mindanao. Suportado ko ito. Iisa ang aming layunin ni Pangulo Duterte, ang magkaroon ng long-lasting peace and development sa ating bansa (I want peace, especially in Mindanao. I support the objective of President Duterte to have long-lasting peace and development in our country),” Go said.