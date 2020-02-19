Go gives aid to Bulacan fire victims

Senator Christopher Lawrence Bong Go on Wednesday gave assistance to 177 families affected by a fire that razed hundreds of houses on February 11 in Barangay Antipona here.

Go brought groceries and financial aid to the fire victims and also offered to provide uniforms and some school supplies to the affected students.

The victims also received various forms of assistance from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), and National Housing Authority (NHA).

Go led the distribution of PHP5,000 coming from the DSWD, PHP10,000 worth of Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa livelihood package from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and supplies of hot meals to all evacuees while staying at an evacuation center.

He also offered the Malasakit Center not only to the fire victims but also to other villagers who have health problems.

"Malasakit Center aims to cut time, money and effort being spent by Filipinos just to seek government financial and medical assistance," he said.

Meanwhile, the NHA offered two options to the fire victims -- PHP30,000 cash to buy materials for the construction of their houses or apply for low-cost housing in its resettlement area.

