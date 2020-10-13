Go fully supports PCOO’s 2021 budget

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Tuesday expressed his support for the proposed PHP1.59-billion budget for 2021 of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

In his manifestation during the Senate Committee on Finance’s hearing on the agency’s budget, Go said the PCOO plays a crucial role in providing information as a “weapon against fear-mongering and public anxiety” in these times of uncertainty brought about by the pandemic.

“Dahil po sa PCOO, naihahatid din natin ng maayos at organisado ang impormasyong kailangan ng tao tungkol sa mga proyekto, programa at polisiya ng gobyerno, lalo na ngayong kasagsagan ng pandemya (Because of the PCOO, we were also able to deliver in an effective and organized manner the information the people need about the projects, programs, and policies of the government, especially during this pandemic),” Go said.

He particularly cited the efforts of state-run network People’s Television Network (PTV4) to continue its operations despite reporting coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases among its personnel.

He also noted that the PCOO continued to enlighten and inform the Filipino citizenry with accurate information to combat the spread of fake news and misinformation regarding Covid-19 and other issues.

Even before the pandemic, he highlighted that Secretary Martin Andanar has been able to fulfill his plans for the communication agencies of the national government.

“We now have a People’s Television Network which has greatly improved in terms of viewership and content… Radyo ng Bayan that evolved into Radyo Pilipinas and a Philippine News Agency which can now compete with other newswire services,” he said.

He said the PCOO has also made its presence felt outside of the nation’s capital when it established its first satellite operations office in Davao City.

“Ako, saksi po ako doon (I am a witness to that). And now, nearing completion is the PCOO’s Mindanao Media Hub,” he said.

Aside from providing vital information, Go said the PCOO also plays a significant role in strengthening the country’s democracy as the overseer of the implementation of Executive Order No. 2, series of 2016, or the Freedom of Information (FOI) Program across the Executive branch and all other FOI initiatives.

“All these are affirmations of how the PCOO has utilized its funding to the fullest. And, in fact, si Presidente po ang nag-inaugurate ng isang bagong building po sa Baguio ng PTV4, noong nakaraang dalawa o tatlong taon na po na nakakaraan (the President inaugurated a new building of the PTV4 in Baguio in the past 2 or 3 years),” he said.

Go said he hopes that the PCOO would continue to ensure giving accurate and timely information to Filipinos especially in the face of this health crisis.

“The information you disseminate does not only ensure a well-informed and enlightened citizenry, it can also save lives in these times of crisis,” he said.

“Muli, buo ang aking suporta sa proposed budget ng PCOO (Again, I give my full support to the proposed budget of PCOO),” he added. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency