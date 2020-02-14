Go, DSWD lead relief aid distribution to Jolo fire victims

Government agencies joined hands to provide assistance to the over 2,800 families displaced by the recent conflagration in Jolo, Sulu.

Senator Christopher Lawrence Bong Go and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary Aimie Neri spearheaded on Thursday the distribution of relief assistance to the affected families.

Go and Neri were joined by Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief; Joint Task Force Sulu chief, Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan; and local officials in a dialogue with the fire victims at the Jolo town hall covered court.

Sobejana said Friday it was the duty of the Armed Forces to provide assistance to the people whenever necessary.

Aside from our focused military operations, we are also mandated to perform operations other than war such as rescue and relief operations during disasters, Sobejana said.

The conflagration, which happened on February 3, razed houses in three barangays of Jolo, the capital of Sulu, that had left over 2,800 families homeless.

The fire broke out in one of the houses in Barangay Chinese Pier and rapidly spread to nearby houses and to Barangays Taku Takut and Tulay.

Source: Philippines News Agency