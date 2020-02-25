Go backs Avisado’s confirmation as DBM chief

Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go expressed his support for the confirmation of Secretary Wendel E. Avisado as chief of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) during a Commission on Appointments (CA) confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

Citing his and President Rodrigo Duterte's long history working with Avisado, Go said the newly appointed DBM chief "knows how the President works and how he wants things done."

Since President Duterte's terms as mayor until now that he is already the commander in chief, and I'm senator already, Secretary Avisado was a huge help in pushing for policies and programs that will help our fellow Filipinos, he said in Tagalog.

Go commended Avisado's commitment to hasten the government's budget process, saying there is a need to rationalize the requirements when it comes to the budget process.

Go hailed Avisado's commitment to hasten the process."

We need efficient and fast implementation especially in calamity stricken areas, he added.

Reiterating his support, Go said that he is "positive that the DBM is in good hands with Secretary Avisado at its helm."

"He brings not only competence, but, more importantly, integrity and hard work into the DBM," he added.

At the end of the session, CA confirmed Avisado's ad interim appointment

