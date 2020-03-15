Go asks Pinoys to support health workers

Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go is rallying behind the thousands of health workers who are fighting the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the country.

“I commend our health officials and workers for doing their jobs. They now face a difficult task and they are risking their lives especially when they personally face and conduct medical attention to patients who are under investigation or those tested positive with Covid-19,” Go told reporters in an interview here on Saturday (March 14).

He said now is the time to support the health workers in the country.

“This is not the right time to hurl accusations and blames to our health workers and the officials of the Department of Health (DOH) and the government,” he said.

Go asked those who continue to complain to just help the government and contribute to the continuing efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Your complaints and blames will not help. Have pity for our countrymen. The indictments you make only worsen our situation and cause panic to the public,” he said.

He also made an appeal for the public to stop the spread of fake or unverified news on Covid-19 that feed wrong information to the people.

“Spreading fake news and unverified information will not help in our efforts to contain the spread of the disease. Please stop spreading fake information,” Go said.

He also asked the people to cooperate with health officials on the measures being undertaken by local government units (LGUs).

Go visited and distributed aid to 572 families consisting of 2,993 individuals here whose houses and sources of living were destroyed by a recent fire incident.

Representatives of different line agencies of the government were also present during the distribution activity.

Source: Philippines News Agency