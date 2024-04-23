MANILA: Globe Telecom Inc. (Globe) has blacklisted a total of 36,549 subscriber identity module (SIM) cards from competing networks in the first quarter of 2024 as part of its campaign against scams. In a statement on Tuesday, Globe said the number of blocked SIM cards during this period is 62 percent higher compared to the same period last year. 'The drastic year-on-year increase underscores Globe's intensified campaign to identify and take down errant SIMs involved in SMS spam blasts, online fraud schemes, and other illicit activities,' it said. Globe also blocked a total of 841 SIMs in the first quarter of 2024 after being identified as potential sources of spam or scam SMS. 'This figure marks a 30 percent year-on-year increase from the 647 Globe SIMs deactivated in Q1 2023,' it said. SIM abuse cases, it said, are detected through the company's monitoring systems and customer reports via the "Stop Spam" portal. 'Given the risk these SIMs pose to personal and financial information, Globe urges custome rs to remain alert. This includes steering clear of unfamiliar links, disregarding requests for personal details or one-time PINs, and promptly reporting any dubious messages via the Stop Spam portal,' it said. In addition, Globe has partnered with other relevant industries such as other telecommunications companies, banks, online shops, and government agencies in threat intelligence sharing. 'With a multi-pronged strategy of technological upgrades, industry collaboration, and customer education, Globe seeks to fortify its cybersecurity posture and maintain leadership in protecting consumers from spam, scams, and other cyber threats,' it said. It called on its customers to reach out to the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group at 0968 867 4302 to report cases of scams and through Globe's Stop Spam portal. Source: Philippines News Agency