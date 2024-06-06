Global temperature likely to temporarily exceed pre-industrial level

GENEVA: There is an 80 percent likelihood that annual average global temperature will temporarily exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels for at least one of the next five years, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). This is a stark warning that we are getting ever closer to the goals set in the Paris Agreement on climate change, which refers to long-term temperature increases over decades, not over one to five years. The global mean near-surface temperature for each year between 2024 and 2028 is predicted to be between 1.1 degrees Celsius and 1.9 degrees Celsius higher than the 1850-1900 baseline, according to the WMO report. It says that it is likely, or about 86 percent, at least one of these years will set a new temperature record, beating 2023, which is currently the warmest year. There is a 47 percent likelihood that the global temperature average over the entire five-year 2024-2028 period will exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial e ra, says the WMO Global Annual to Decadal Update - up from 32 percent from last year's report for the 2023-2027 period. The report was released to coincide with a major speech by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres calling for much more ambitious climate action ahead of the G-7 summit in Italy 13-15 June. Source: Philippines News Agency