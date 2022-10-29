Global Media Congress to hold conference workshops, exhibit

The upcoming inaugural Global Media Congress (GMC), organized by ADNEC Group in partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), will see an exhibition and specialized conference workshops that focus on the latest developments in and future of the media sector on Nov. 15-17.

As part of the event’s agenda, the GMC will host a conference, which is the first-of-its-kind in the Middle East, under the theme “Shaping the Future of the Media Industry”.

The three-day conference will also include rigorous workshops aimed to unite the entire media sector to exchange groundbreaking ideas and cutting-edge solutions shaping the future of the industry.

It will also provide a unique platform to highlight the position of mass media in the Middle East whilst engaging a global audience, driving innovative visions and collaborations that will advance the sector.

The conference and its range of workshops will offer an interactive platform for journalists, tech firms, content creators, digital marketing professionals, streaming giants, entertainment executives, regulators and key media stakeholders.

The GMC will facilitate critical knowledge exchange and present opportunities for business partnerships for media professionals from across the globe.

For three days, the workshop rooms will see numerous training sessions on a plethora of topics related to the media.

They include the following: Arab Film Studio ‘Art of Truthful Storytelling” that will be facilitated by Twofour54; “Applying Neuroscience Technology to Communicate and Present Data Persuasively”, facilitated by New Media Academy; “Digital Journalism: A Guide to The Future Journalist,” facilitated by Sky News Arabia; “The Evolution of Disinformation: from fake news to a global social media ‘infodemic,” facilitated by Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence; “Digital Storytelling with Twitter” facilitated by Twitter; “Script Writing & Programs Preparing” facilitated by RT.

“The workshops held as part of the Global Media Congress aim to upgrade the skills of young journalists from around the world in a number of areas crucial to the media sector. Given the diversity of the attendees who will benefit from the workshops, we trust that they will contribute in a big way to empowering young media persons from across the world through new skill sets, up to date knowhow in their areas of work and an in-depth understanding of various aspects of work in the media,” said Mohamed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director General of WAM.

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group said ADNEC Group is “pleased to be providing so many insightful workshops for the inaugural Global Media Congress that will shed light on the current trends of the media industry from high-level media outlets.”

“The conference and workshop agenda provides key insights into the latest innovations and important topics the media is facing and will appeal to a global audience,” he added.

The event provides opportunities for various media institutions to discuss partnerships and collaborative ventures that will bolster the development of the media sector, ensuring its long-term sustainability, and the continued provision of solid, reliable and highly credible content.

With over 150 brands specialized in the media and production industry participating, the Congress is a world-class stage where buyers and sellers can meet, learn, network, do business, and explore new products, solutions, and technologies, providing an unmissable opportunity to take a great leap forward in the region’s and the globe’s media sector.

The Philippine News Agency (PNA), the news wire service of the Philippine government, will join the first edition of the Global Media Congress.

Source: Philippines News Agency