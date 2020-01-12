Global Makati confirms it’s staying in PFL

-Global Makati quashed any speculation about what the future will bring for the once powerhouse club as it announced that it will continue to play in the Philippines Football League.

"Global is back for the 2020 season," the club said in a short yet strong statement on Saturday night.

A three-time champion in top-flight football, Global Makati struggled during the past two PFL seasons, and the last one saw the club crashing to the bottom of the league table with expansion sides Green Archers United, Mendiola, and Air Force overtaking the team.

Global Makati also struggled financially with some of its former players calling out the management for unpaid salaries.

But the club announced it now has a new backer.

"A Hong Kong consortium, Mazinyi Management Limited, has trusted this club and has made some serious investment for its future," Global Makati further said.

The club added it is set to unleash "possibly the strongest team yet."

Meanwhile, Mark Jarvis, who has relinquished his club ownership role to the new consortium, said in a separate statement, "Anyone I signed will be sorted very soon."

He said the new consortium will take Global back to its previous heights."

"I wish them well and will forever support this glorious club. Thank you all. It's exciting times and please continue to support Global and Philippines football," he added.

