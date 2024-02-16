Gingoog City heightens alert as bomb threat scares school

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: A bomb threat in a public school here was confirmed to be false, police and local government officials of Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental confirmed Friday. Nevertheless, Mayor Erick Cañosa gathered law enforcement units and department officials to investigate the origins of the "bomb threat" circulating online, prompting some public schools to cancel classes. Initial investigation from the Gingoog City Police Office said the bomb scare spread in Gingoog City Comprehensive National High School in Barangay 23 around 10:30 a.m. Students and staff promptly evacuated even before the police arrived. The police team then stationed themselves at the school gate while others conducted an information campaign on bomb threats. Authorities warned that spreading false information about bomb threats is punishable under Presidential Decree 1727 or the Anti-Bomb Joke Law. Violators face a penalty of up to five years in prison and fines not exceeding PHP40,000. Source: Philippines News Agency