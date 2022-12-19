Ginebra now 2-1 up in ‘Clasico’ semis

MANILA: Ginebra moved to within a win from eliminating “Manila Clasico” rival Magnolia in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals after a crucial 103-80 Game 3 blowout victory on Sunday night at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

After the first two games were decided by at most three points, the Gin Kings pulled away from the Hotshots this time, outscoring them in the second quarter, 32-19, to open a 49-34 halftime lead, which was stretched to as high as 25 late in the fourth quarter.

Justin Brownlee exploded for 38 points with nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block for Ginebra, which can close out the best-of-five series in Game 4 on Wednesday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

He had 20 points by halftime, which was enough for him to become the first foreign reinforcement in 27 years to join the elite 5,000 Points Club.

LA Tenorio added 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting including 4-of-6 on threes, one rebound, four assists, and one steal.

Jio Jalalon led Magnolia with 16 points, three rebounds, six assists, and three steals off the bench in a game where Nick Rakocevic, after a 20-20 revenge game in Game 2, was held to only 10 points with 12 rebounds for another double-double.

Source: Philippines News Agency