Ginebra gets Onwubere, NorthPort nabs dela Cruz in trade

NorthPort continued its roster shuffle ahead of the PBA Governors' Cup, this time acquiring Arth dela Cruz in a trade.

For the second straight day, the Batang Pier was on the trading block again, getting dela Cruz from Barangay Ginebra for Sidney Onwubere.

The PBA trade committee approved the deal on Tuesday.

The trade means a new lease on dela Cruz's career as he never got to play for Ginebra during the Philippine Cup.

Onwubere, on the other hand, was among those whose numbers improved for NorthPort also the last conference, averaging 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.8 blocks a game in 13 outings.

Both teams somehow addressed their situation at the small forward position with the said trade, although the Batang Pier previously got Arwind Santos in a Monday trade with the San Miguel Beermen for Vic Manuel.

Source: Philippines News Agency