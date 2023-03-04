Ginebra bludgeons Phoenix to stay in Top 4 race

MANILA: Ginebra’s chances of clinching a twice-to-beat advantage in the PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinals got a major boost after drubbing Phoenix, 109-89, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Friday night.

The Gin Kings smothered the Fuel Masters in the second quarter, outscoring them, 31-9, to build a 59-30 half-time lead.

Phoenix somehow got its offense going in the third quarter with a 39-point blast, but it was not enough to pull off a comeback.

Christian Standhardinger came close to a triple-double with 28 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists, alongside one steal for Ginebra, which moved up to 6-2, a full game ahead of Meralco and Converge (both at 6-4) for third place.

Justin Brownlee added 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and two blocks, while Jeremiah Gray chipped in 11 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and one block off the bench.

Du’Vaughn Maxwell put up 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks for Phoenix, which was denied outright entry to the quarterfinals and fell to 4-6.

A win would have given the team the last seat in the Final 8 and it will now have to earn it against Meralco at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig on Sunday night.

The Scores:

Ginebra – 109: Standhardinger 28, Brownlee 18, Thompson 16, Malonzo 14, Pessumal 14, Gray 11, Pringle 3, Onwubere 3, Pinto 2, Dillinger 0, R. Aguilar 0, David 0, Mariano 0

Phoenix – 89: Maxwell 22, Manganti 15, Mocon 11, Serrano 9, Tio 9, Garcia 6, Perkins 5, Muyang 4, Camacho 2, Adamos 2, Alejandro 2, Jazul 2, Go 0, Lojera 0, Lalata 0

Quarters: 28-21, 59-30, 85-69, 109-89.

Source: Philippines News Agency