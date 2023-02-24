Gilas beats Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifiers

BOCAUE: Gilas Pilipinas got back at Lebanon with a 107-96 win in the sixth window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers on Friday night at the Philippine Arena here.

With FIBA World Cup global ambassador Carmelo Anthony in attendance, Gilas, despite playing small ball with only June Mar Fajardo as its only legitimate center, exploded from beyond the arc, making 17 triples in total.

Fajardo even made one triple late in the first quarter.

Justin Brownlee led Gilas with 17 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals, while Jamie Malonzo added 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks.

Mason Amos also had an impressive Gilas debut, making all of his five field-goal attempts including three treys for 13 points with two rebounds.

Amir Saoud led Lebanon with 27 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal, while Hayk Gyokchyan added 21 points, four rebounds, and one assist.

