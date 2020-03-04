Gilas 3×3 to continue training despite Olympic qualifier delay

Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 will still push through with its daily practices for the inaugural FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) despite the world body's decision to postpone it.

The FIBA announced on Wednesday its decision to call off the qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to coronavirus disease (Covid 19) global outbreak.

Initially scheduled for March 18 22 in Bengaluru, FIBA said the Olympic qualifier will be pushed to a later date although it added the Bengaluru QCT will be held before the Universality OQT from April 24 to 26 in Budapest.

The Philippine men's national 3x3 team is composed of Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa.

The summer Olympic Games in Tokyo is set to be held from July 24 to August 9 but Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto reportedly said the prestigious quadrennial sports meet could be postponed until the end of 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We work hard to organize Summer Olympic games on time but that could be interpreted as allowing a postponement," Hashimoto said on Tuesday as quoted by Anadulo Agency report.

The coronavirus outbreak was first detected in Wuhan City in Hubei province in December. It has spread to at least 73 countries including Japan.

The global death toll from the virus has reached 3,044, with more than 88,000 infected.

Meanwhile, FIBA also announced the postponement of the 3x3 Asia Cup to Sept. 9 13 and the U17 Asia Cup to Oct. 8 11.

On the other hand, the FIBA U16 Asian Championship scheduled for April 5 12 has been fully canceled.

Source: Philippines News Agency