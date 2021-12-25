Gift Cards Platform GiftChill Adds Solana (SOL) to Its Payment Methods

SOL’s addition comes only days after GiftChill added several other popular coins/tokens to include DogeCoin, Shiba Inu, and Kishu Inu as a form of payment.

Solana added as payment method on GiftChill

ROUGEMONT, Switzerland, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GiftChill (giftchill.co.uk) is excited to announce the addition of the Solana (SOL) token as a means to pay for gift cards through the platform. Sales of gift cards on the GiftChill platform have dramatically increased since adding the newer coins.

Through the addition of SOL, and all of our previous cryptocurrency options, GiftChill has become a leader in real-life use cases of digital cryptocurrency. GiftChill’s innovative platform enables anyone to convert digital currency into gift cards accepted all over the world. Today, on the GiftChill site, you can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Doge, Shiba, Cardano, Chromia, Solana, XRP, and the stable-coins BUSD, USDC, and USDT to purchase gift cards for physical and online stores throughout the world.

More about GiftChill: The site, which offers over one hundred different gift cards, was created to be the one-stop-shop for gift card purchases online. Through their focus on the purchasing power of cryptocurrency, GiftChill can offer its users gift cards at the best price by eliminating the processing fees of credit card companies.

More about Solana: Solana, a decentralized computing medium, uses the SOL token for transactions on its platform. The project is unique in that it aims to solve many of the blockchain’s scalability issues through its combined use of the Proof of Stake and “proof of history” consensus algorithms. Per the exchange service Coinbase, “Solana claims to be able to support 50,000 transactions per second without sacrificing decentralization.”

If you would like more information on GiftChill’s addition of Solana, its gift cards, cryptocurrency options, or any other questions, don’t hesitate to contact the GiftChill team at Support@giftchill.co.uk

