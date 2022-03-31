﻿Gibo Teodoro bats for women empowerment in digital tech

Former National Defense Secretary and now senatorial candidate Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro said empowering women in digital technology will help in narrowing income gap and inequality among genders.

In a statement Thursday, Teodoro recognized the government’s initiatives to advance the agenda for women in the country, but noted that more things should be pursued to preserve gains on women empowerment.

Teodoro said these efforts were dragged down during the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

He said since many women are employed in the informal sector, where social security is limited, the pandemic created adverse impacts on lives and livelihood of women.

According to the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), women’s wage is equivalent to 37 percent of what men get paid for a similar position.

In terms of wage and non-wage income, “women make only 51 percent of what men make”.

“As we conclude our celebration on National Women’s Month, we should vow to push for programs and policies that will provide equal opportunities for all genders,” Teodoro said.

He said one of the areas where the government can focus is on empowering women to harness opportunities in digital technology.

Teodoro added this can be done “by providing them capacity building trainings in adopting and accessing new technologies that will strengthen women’s digital capacity for career and business opportunities”.

He said these skills are essential for employment opportunities, especially during pandemic and post-pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency