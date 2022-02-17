﻿Giannis drops 50 points, Bucks beat Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 128-119 in NBA on Wednesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s season-high 50 points and 14 rebounds rallied the Bucks, while Khris Middleton contributed with 19 points and eight assists at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Giannis’s performance marked the 12th time in NBA history that a player scored 50 or more points by making 80 percent shooting or better.

“Obviously, it’s a nice feeling to have 50, you’ll always remember it, but I care about the win,” Giannis said about his remarkable game.

Buddy Hield was the top scorer of the game for the Pacers with 36 points.

The Milwaukee Bucks placed third with 36 wins and 23 losses, while the Indiana Pacers are at the 13th spot with 19 wins 40 losses in the Eastern Conference standings.

Other results: Atlanta Hawks-Cleveland Cavaliers: 124-116; Miami Heat-Dallas Mavericks: 99-107; Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics: 87-135; Minnesota Timberwolves-Charlotte Hornets: 126-120; New Orleans Pelicans-Memphis Grizzlies: 109-121; and Phoenix Suns-LA Clippers: 103-96.

Source: Philippines News Agency