KUALA LUMPUR, The Maison Giambattista Valli debuted its bridal runway during Bridal Night, the gala evening of the event organised by Fira de Barcelona with the support of the Catalan Ministry of Business and Labor, in the historic building of the Llotja de Mar. Held during Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week, Valli showcased 30 creations from his collection, a culmination of silhouettes, representing a comprehensive exhibition of his concept of contemporary bridal dressing, according to a statement. 'I chose Barcelona and Bridal Fashion Week for the debut of my Love Collection 3 because it is an event that attracts a diverse audience of fashion enthusiasts, designers, buyers and media from all over the world, and provides me with maximum global visibility and opportunities for success. 'In addition, Barcelona's romantic and cosmopolitan atmosphere matches perfectly with the theme of my collection, which celebrates love and romance,' Valli said. The fashion show featured 10 dresses from Valli's third 'Love Col lection', 10 iconic silhouettes from the first and second 'Love Collections' and 10 Haute Couture creations, inspiring the magnificence and the savoir-faire of the Ateliers, stepping away from classic wedding rituals and focusing on the significance of the emotions of the 'moment' and the joys of celebrations. Infused with the Maison's idyllic aesthetic and excellence, Valli's dresses stood out with a contemporary edge, whether through clean lines, unforgettable volumes or unexpected details inspired by the personalities of an imaginary new group which is his friends. This blend of classic and modern appeals to many brides worldwide looking for a unique wedding gown, in pure Valli style and tied to their own personal storytelling. The Barcelona Bridal Night boasted a grandiose of audience which include it-girl, model and international fashion icon Olivia Palermo; model and countess Lara Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck; stylist and designer Pelayo Diaz; actress Hiba Abouk; actress and model Blanca Romero; m odel Marco Llorente; and TV hostess and actress Marta Torné, among other personalities. Source: BERNAMA News Agency