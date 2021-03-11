Getting vax part of soldiers’ duty to save lives: Army official

A top-ranking official of the Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry Division (7ID) said getting vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) is part of their commitment to protect not only themselves but also other people’s lives against this unseen enemy.

During the kickoff of the vaccination rollout here Tuesday, 7ID commander Maj. Gen. Alfredo V. Rosario Jr. emphasized the responsibility of the military’s medical front-liners in taking good care of their health to better perform their tasks and obligations to the people.

“We cannot afford to be the ones spreading the virus because we, along with our medical front-liners, are the last line of defense against this pandemic. So, be thankful that the government prioritized our protection, and let’s make use of what is available that can immunize us against the virus,” Rosario said.

Maj. Veronica Lim, acting commander of the Fort Magsaysay Army Station Hospital (FMASH) and Lt. Col. Stevens Navata, commanding officer of the Dental Detachment, were among the first vaccinees in ceremonies held at the 7ID covered court.

The inoculation was witnessed by provincial health team leader, Dr. Edwin V. Santiago of the Department of Health – Nueva Ecija; Dr. Josefina Garcia, provincial health officer; and Dr. Evelyn Abesamis, development management officer.

The vaccination for the FMASH and front-line personnel will run until March 11.