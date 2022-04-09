﻿Get vaccinated during the holidays: NTF adviser

Filipinos should take advantage of the free Covid-19 vaccination program, particularly availing of booster shots, amid election-related and religious activities that entail mass gatherings and are high-risk events.

National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid special medical adviser, Dr. Ted Herbosa, said Saturday that a surge of Covid-19 cases is being anticipated in the next two months due to the campaign period, observance of Ramadhan, and Holy Week for Catholics

“We remind the public that while it’s Holy Week and some don’t have work, you may avail of booster shots,” Herbosa said at the “Laging Handa” public briefing, adding that even the provinces they are visiting have vaccination sites.

Dr. Rajendra Yadav, World Health Organization (WHO) representative to the Philippines, earlier cautioned the country about a possible spike in cases due to crowded election gatherings and waning vaccine immunity, hence the importance of booster shots.

Herbosa said the WHO warning was also based on the surge in neighboring countries Hong Kong, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand.

“Lahat sila po ay tumaas ang mga case habang tayo ay mababa (All of them are increasing cases while we have declining cases) since February,” he said.

Herbosa said the government is closely monitoring areas with lower vaccination rates while local government units are urged to ramp up their efforts.

“Ito yung binabantayan kasi dito pwedeng ma-overwhelm ang ating health care system at mapuno ng ma-oospital na (This is what we are monitoring because this is where our health care system will get overwhelmed and our hospitals will be filled with) vulnerable cases,” he added.

Herbosa maintained there are enough vaccine supplies for the inoculation of the pediatric and adult population.

So far, 12.2 million have received booster shots out of the 66.2 million who are already fully vaccinated.

