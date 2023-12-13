Gesmundo vows aid for court workers affected in Cebu fire

MANILA: Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on Wednesday said court employees affected by a fire inside a Cebu courthouse will be receiving assistance. Speaking with reporters at the CJ Meet the Press forum in Manila, Gesmundo said the fire was started by a disgruntled utility worker who subsequently committed suicide after drinking gasoline. "Meron initial report. Problematic ang naging sitwasyon kasi court employee yung nagsunog. May problema yata siya so, ni-lock nya yung pinto ng court at sinindihan niya yung mga records (We received an initial report. The situation is somewhat problematic because a court employee caused the fire. It seems he had some issues, so he locked the court door and set the records on fire) ,' Gesmundo said. "Medyo naipit mga kasamahan niya, hindi agad nakalabas kaya maraming nadisgrasya pero awa ng Diyos, lahat naman ay nasa pagamutan na at maayos ang kondisyon (His co-workers were trapped and couldn't get out immediately, so there were some unfortunate incidents. Thank God, ever yone is now in the hospital, and their conditions are stable.),' he added. Gesmundo said he immediately called the Executive Judge in the area to assess the situation and inform him of what assistance can be extended. Reports said the worker, Jose Mesa Agusto, 60, of Barangay Panadtaran in San Fernando town, Cebu, was reportedly mauled by people outside the municipal trial court after he locked Judge Wilson Ibones who is conducting marriage rites and court employees inside the building. He then set fire to the voluminous court records inside the room. Source: Philippines News Agency