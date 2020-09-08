Geothermal power leader donates RT-PCR machines

The Energy Development Corporation (EDC), the country’s geothermal/renewable power leader, on Tuesday officially handed over to the Negros Oriental provincial government some PHP8.5 million worth of equipment for the testing of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Gov. Roel Degamo led Negros Oriental provincial officials in the signing of the memorandum of agreement and deed of donation with EDC, represented by its local officials here and with senior officials headed by its president and chief operating officer Richard Tantoco, participating in a virtual ceremony from the National Capital Region.

Secretary Vivencio “Vince” Dizon, the country’s deputy chief implementer of the national policy against Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019), also attended the virtual signing.

The donation, consisting of two state-of-the-art units of Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machines and other equipment, aims to ramp up Covid-19 testing in Negros Oriental amid the delays currently being experienced with throat swab specimens being sent to laboratories in Cebu City.

Thanking EDC, Degamo said the donation would now hasten the testing of suspected Covid-19 cases, as well as the acceptance of locally stranded individuals and other persons coming to or departing from the province.

The finer details, such as the cost of each RT-PCR test for private individuals, however, will have to be discussed thoroughly in the coming days with concerned hospital officials, EDC representatives, and others as stipulated in the agreement, he said.

“What is certain for sure is that the poor in Negros Oriental will benefit from this because they shall be tested for free,” Degamo said in his message of acceptance.

The individuals who would seek RT-PCR testing here from other nearby provinces such as Siquijor may be accommodated. However, priority shall be given to Negros Oriental residents, he said.

The donated equipment shall be installed at the molecular diagnostic center of the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital (NOPH) here, said Dr. Liland Estacion, Assistant Provincial Health Officer and health committee chair of the provincial Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

Part of the agreement states that the provincial government of Negros Oriental shall provide the necessary supervision, technical support, and the needed fixtures, furniture, and facilities for the molecular testing laboratory and execute all pertinent documents.

It shall also ensure that NOPH will operate and manage the facility and provide the appropriate staff who are proficient in molecular diagnostic techniques, as provided by the guidelines issued by the DOH.

The laboratory shall only use Food and Drug Authority (FDA) registered testing kits, reagents and devices, and the proper maintenance of the RT-PCR machines and all other equipment in the molecular testing laboratory.

Meanwhile, Tantoco has lauded the efforts of Negros Oriental to stem the spread of Covid-19 as he shared the company’s commitment to partner with the province in many areas of concern.

“Your topmost priority of keeping your residents safe and stemming the transmission of Covid-19 are what brought us here today,” he said in his message via Zoom. “We in EDC have always been committed to (being) your partner in progress for almost 40 years now. The crisis served as an opportunity for us to live up to this commitment.”

Valencia town in Negros Oriental is home to EDC’s 222.5 MW geothermal facility that provides clean, reliable, and uninterrupted power 24/7.

Source: Philippines News Agency