GenSan’s Covid-19 response fund reaches P510M

The city government has already allocated around PHP510 million for its continuing response and control measures against the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis.

John Philip Quimosing, head of the City Budget Office, said Wednesday the funds were mainly from the three supplemental budgets (SB) that were approved by the Sangguniang Panlungsod or city council out of its general fund in the last two months.

Quimosing said these were utilized for the ongoing relief operations for residents affected by the heightened community quarantine measures and the implementation of programs to combat the spread of the disease.

These include the establishment of the Covid-19 patient care center and testing facility at the local government-run Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital (DJPRH), preparation of isolation and quarantine facilities, and assistance to medical front-liners and first responders.

Under SB No. 2, Quimosing said a total of PHP102.1 million was allotted for the assistance to quarantine-affected residents as part of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM)-preparation and mitigation projects.

He said an additional PHP130 million was approved for SB No. 3, which was used to augment the procurement of welfare goods.

Quimosing said the council approved last month SB No. 4, which provided an additional PHP278.32 million for Covid-19 response programs.

He said some PHP142.63 million was allotted for the purchase of additional welfare goods, especially rice and PHP115.28 million as a subsidy for the operations of the DJPRH.

Around PHP20.4 million was initially spent for the purchase of drugs and medicines; medical, dental and laboratory supplies; medical equipment; and, other supplies and materials. An additional PHP64 million was allotted for the medical, dental, and laboratory supplies as well as PHP40.37 million for medical equipment or capital outlay.

The other augmentation expenses were PHP6.76 million for drugs and medicines; PHP2.2 million for other maintenance and operating expenses; PHP1.2 million for other supplies and materials; PHP516,200 for repairs, maintenance, and other structures; and, PHP129,468 for repairs and maintenance-infrastructure assets.

“Included in the approved funds were the hazard pay of the city’s front-line employees and the special risk allowance for our health workers,” Quimosing told reporters.

The City Council approved last month a one-time allowance for public health workers equivalent to a maximum of 25 percent of their monthly basic salaries and hazard pay that will not exceed PHP500 per day.

Quimosing said part of the funds was also used to support the operations of the community kitchens, which provide meals to children and front-liners manning the city’s checkpoints.

