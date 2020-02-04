GenSan villages told to activate nCoV response teams

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the city government directed the immediate activation of Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERT) in the wake of the nationwide alert against the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Rilimin Sandoval, DILG city director, said Tuesday the move is to ensure the proper handling and preparedness at the barangay level on the possible emergence of 2019-nCoV cases.

Mayor Ronnel Rivera has directed the barangay councils to immediately comply with the memorandum circular.

Sandoval said they met with officials of the city's 26 barangays on Monday afternoon to relay the secretary's order and ensure immediate compliance.

She said that each BHERT will have an assigned executive officer, barangay public safety officer, two barangay health workers and a nurse.

It will lead the dissemination of proper information about the disease and monitor possible cases of 2019-nCoV, she said.

Sandoval said the team should immediately visit returning residents from abroad, especially those from countries with confirmed case of the disease.

They will be tasked to monitor the temperature and observe the emergence of possible symptoms of the concerned residents for 14 days, she said.

She cited influenza-like symptoms like cough, colds, fever, and difficulty in breathing.

Barangay Labangal chairperson Lorelie Pacquiao, the head of the city's Liga ng mga Barangay, expressed support for the move and assured the full compliance of all barangays.

We need to implement this as soon as possible to ensure that the city will remain free from 2019-nCoV, she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency