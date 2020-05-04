GenSan taps 3 public schools as Covid-19 patient care centers

The local government has designated three public schools here to host additional patient care centers for suspected cases of the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Mayor Ronnel Rivera said Monday they have identified an initial 13 classrooms that could be converted into isolation facilities for patients from other areas that would be coming into the city.

Rivera said the classrooms are situated at the Jose Catolico Sr. Elementary School, New Society Elementary School, and Jose P. Laurel Central Elementary School.

The mayor said they have coordinated with the Department of Education-city division and concerned school officials for the use of the facilities.

“These isolation facilities may accommodate up to 20 patients,” he told reporters.

The city government earlier designated the regional evacuation center in Barangay Buayan here as isolation and quarantine center for Covid-19. The facility, along with the school-based isolation centers, will mainly accommodate asymptomatic patients and those identified for close monitoring.

Suspected and probable patients with mild to severe symptoms will be handled by the city’s newly-opened Covid-19 center at the Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital.

The mayor said they expanded the isolation facilities to properly cater to residents stranded in other areas who will be returning to the city. He said it was also part of the city government’s contingencies in case of a possible second wave of Covid-19 infections.

The city government had allotted around PHP100 million for the establishment of the Covid-19 isolation facilities, treatment and testing center.

