GenSan, Sarangani, SoCot ease quarantine restrictions

Movement and travel restrictions here and the neighboring provinces of Sarangani and South Cotabato were partially lifted but all borders have remained closed as the area started the implementation of the general community quarantine on Friday.

These were based on the new executive orders (EO) issued by the chief executives of the three local government units to operationalize the downgrading of the control measures against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) from enhanced to general community quarantine.

Mayor Ronnel Rivera said in a radio interview that the partial opening of public transportation has been allowed effective Friday, and the types of businesses that can operate have been expanded.

“This is a gradual transition as we move to restart our local economy and at the same time continue to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Rivera said.

Under EO 29, public utility vehicles are permitted to operate selected routes, provided they strictly observe 50-percent capacity to ensure social or physical distancing.

Tricycles may only operate within the 12 barangay and community clusters that their drivers or operators are based, he said.

The barangay clustering system and total lockdown every Sunday would remain in effect, Rivera said, adding that the local government has set a “market day” for combined clusters once every week that would allow households to access the city’s main business district.

For private and public utility vehicles, he said the odd-even scheme would continue, except for those delivering essential goods, and they must observe the 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew.

The prohibition on religious gatherings and activities will remain and vulnerable residents, especially minors and senior citizens, have been advised to remain in their homes.

Residents and non-residents stranded in other localities may now return, provided they could present quarantine certificates indicating that they were “fit to travel” and undergo strict home quarantine upon arrival, Rivera said.

He said the lockdown of the city’s borders would continue to prevent the entry of persons from areas with confirmed cases of Covid-19 and they would strictly implement the mandatory wearing of face masks in public.

“This is part of the new normal that we have to embrace as we face this pandemic,” Rivera said, adding that the city’s Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19 would assess the implementation of the measures every week and make adjustments if necessary.

Sarangani

In Sarangani, Governor Steve Chiongbian Solon said movements within the province have been eased but the borders would remain closed.

“We need to remain strict in the observance of quarantine measures as there are still Covid-19 cases in the other areas and new patients are added to the list every day,” Solon said in a statement.

He said only essential travels would be allowed, covering “workers of sectors or industries providing essential services; workers for peace and order, disaster risk reduction response, other emergencies, and procurement of essential goods and supplies; authorized government officials; and government employees.”

Also allowed to travel are repatriates and students from institutions outside the Soccsksargen region who are residents of Sarangani and with national government orders to return.

Solon said only individuals aged 21 years to 59 years are allowed to go outside of their homes to access basic necessities but the wearing of face masks is a must.

He said all mass gatherings are still prohibited and curfew hours would be strictly observed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Public transportation will operate in reduced capacity but limited to “inter-municipality transit.”

South Cotabato

In South Cotabato, Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. said most of the restrictions under the enhanced community quarantine would still be implemented, especially the prohibition on mass gatherings, such as religious services and related activities.

Tamayo said the province’s borders would remain closed and limited public transportation would be allowed in routes within the province.

He said a phased reopening of businesses would be implemented, but would mainly focus on those engaged in providing essential needs of residents.

“We will continue to evaluate which businesses will be allowed to open and adjust these measures as needed as we transition towards the normalization of our economic activities,” Tamayo added. Source: Philippines News Agency