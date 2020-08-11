GenSan probes protocol breach in handling of Covid-19 patient

The city government has launched an investigation into the apparent breach in health protocols over the granting of home quarantine privilege to a returning resident from Manila, who eventually tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mayor Ronnel Rivera said Tuesday he directed the city’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to look into “apparent lapses in judgment call” by concerned officials on the handling of the case.

Rivera cited the decision of Dr. Lalaine Calonzo, head of the City Health Office (CHO)’s epidemiology and surveillance unit (Cesu), to allow the male patient to undergo quarantine in his home in Barangay City Heights, despite an ongoing wake for the latter’s deceased mother.

It turned out that Calonzo granted the home quarantine option based on a request from City Councilor Rosalita Nuñez, a friend of the deceased, Rivera said.

The mayor said the local IATF has required the two officials to explain their side in writing as part of the investigation.

He said Calonzo, who was also exposed to the patient and required to undergo 21-day quarantine, has been relieved as Cesu head.

“The investigation is ongoing and rest assured that there will be no whitewash. We will hold responsible whoever is involved and we will be transparent to the public,” he said in a press conference.

CHO records showed that the patient and one of his siblings arrived at the airport here around 1 p.m. last July 30 aboard a commercial flight from Manila and were brought to a local hotel that was designated by the city government as a temporary quarantine facility.

But around 8 p.m. that day, the two were fetched from the hotel by Nuñez and brought to their home in Morales subdivision, Barangay City Heights, to supposedly continue their quarantine and at the same time join the wake of his mother.

The two reportedly stayed in their rooms most of the time and only come out when no one was around.

One of them turned out reactive in rapid antibody testing the next day but still joined the necrological service and funeral on Aug. 2, though they reportedly remained inside a vehicle.

The siblings underwent confirmatory reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing on Aug. 4 and one of them came out positive the following day.

Dr. Rochelle Oco, acting CHO head, said they already traced a total of 185 direct and indirect contacts of the patient.

She said 17 of them, mostly family members and relatives, were listed as direct contacts, 15 as secondary or level 2, and 153 under levels 3 and 4.

Among the identified contacts were the mayor’s executive assistant Voltaire Tiu and city councilors Nuñez, Franklin Gacal Jr., and Lourdes Casabuena.

Oco said the concerned officials underwent swab collection on Monday for confirmatory RT-PCR testing, and that they expect the release of the results by the Southern Philippines Medical Center laboratory in Davao City in three to five days.

“All close contacts are now undergoing strict quarantine and closely monitored by our health workers,” she said.

As of Tuesday morning, the city’s confirmed Covid-19 cases remained at 41, with 12 recoveries, all involving returning locally-stranded individuals, Overseas Filipino Workers, and authorized persons outside the residence.

Oco added that the city has not yet recorded any case of local transmission and is strictly implementing the protocols and control measures to maintain such status.

Source: Philippines News Agency