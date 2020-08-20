GenSan expands localized lockdown in 2 villages

The city government has expanded the localized lockdown of two of its villages on Thursday as it recorded another feared locally acquired coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case.

City Mayor Ronnel Rivera said they placed more communities in barangays Bula and Apopong here under strict lockdown to facilitate contact-tracing and containment of suspected locally transmitted infections.

He said four communities in Barangay Bula were identified as critical zones and placed under indefinite enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) effective Thursday.

These cover portions of Hapsay Street in Zone 7, portions of Block 23 and 24-Phase 1A of Gensanville Subdivision, Pontino Street in Zone 4, and portions of Divinagracia Street in Zone 6.

“All residents, including essential workers, who are possible carriers or spreaders of Covid-19 are not allowed to go to our essential industries and business during the lockdown,” Rivera said.

Other portions of Zone 7, Gensanville Phase 1A, and Zones 3, 4, and 5 were identified as containment zones and declared under modified ECQ.

Nine other areas — Zones 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B, 2C, 8, 9, Gensanville Phase 1B, and Gensanville Phase 2 were declared as buffer zones and under general community quarantine.

Rivera said they deployed more surveillance teams to track down those who have direct contact with a 62-year-old female resident of Zone 7 with no travel history who tested positive last Monday.

The barangay council of Bula confirmed on Thursday noon that a 58-year-old male resident of Phase 1, Gensanville Subdivision also came out positive of Covid-19.

A report from the City Health Office (CHO) said a total of 19 direct contacts and 59 secondary contacts of the 62-year-old patient have already been traced as of Wednesday night.

It said five of the identified direct contacts, who were all under strict quarantine, were scheduled for Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing on Thursday. The tracking of the third and fourth level contacts was still ongoing.

In Barangay Apopong, Rivera said the adjacent communities of Sueno Subdivision, where a 58-year-old public school teacher who had exposure to a confirmed Covid-19 case in Sultan Kudarat province tested positive on Tuesday, were placed under ECQ or critical zone.

These were Puroks 1 to 9 of New Society, Purok 1 to 7 of Sto. Niño, the entire Sogod area, specifically Puroks Bagangga, Lot 5, Lower Lot 1, Upper Lot 1, and Yu Village.

Rivera said they advised companies and workplaces with workers from the affected areas to respect the imposition of the lockdown and not put pressure or undue punishment to their employees who cannot come to work.

“We will lift and relax lockdown measures when all necessary contact tracing and isolation has been done,” he said.

CHO said at least 10 direct contacts and 33 secondary contacts of the teacher have already been traced and the tracking for the third and fourth level contacts was still ongoing.

The barangay council of Apopong reported that it identified 56 individuals with close contact with another suspected case in the area, with 37 already recommended to undergo home quarantine.

CHO already recorded a total of 52 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 27 recoveries.

