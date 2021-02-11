GenSan dads mull mandatory ‘dashcam’ installation in vehicles

The city council here is planning to tap motorists as “roving eyes” on the streets to enhance public safety and security.

City Councilor Vivencio Dinopol said Wednesday they are studying a measure that will require the installation of dashboard cameras or “dashcams” in private and public utility vehicles.

He said the move is aimed to ensure the proper recording, through mobile digital video devices, of road crashes and related incidents as well as criminal activities, especially the shootings by motorcycle-riding suspects.

The presence of the dashcams could deter the occurrence of various traffic violations and help counter the movement of criminal elements, he said.

Dashcams are digital video recorders, driving recorders or event data recorders onboard motor vehicles that continuously record the view through a vehicle’s front windscreen, the rear and other windows.

Dinopol said many crimes remained unsolved due to the lack of witnesses and available video footages.

“We have existing security and road traffic safety measures but these are clearly not enough. We need to take advantage of the available technologies to ensure the safety of the general public while on our streets,” he told reporters.

He said they will hold a series of consultations, through the committees on transportation and public safety, to get the pulse and recommendations from the public regarding the measure, which will set through an ordinance.

He acknowledged that it could be difficult for some motor vehicle owners to comply due to the financial requirement and with the local transport sector still reeling from the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

But he said they are considering possible arrangements that would allow the local government to assist the affected motorists.

“During the committee hearing, the LGU (local government unit) could commit some amount to assist the vehicle owners in buying dashcams, maybe through loans or any other scheme,” he said.