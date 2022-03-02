﻿GenSan crime rate drops by 14% in 1st 2 months

Crimes here dropped by about 14.11% during the past two months, the police said Tuesday.

Col. Paul Bometivo, acting city police director, said the recorded crimes from January 1 to February 28 in the city’s 26 barangays decreased to 426 from 496 during the same period last year.

He said theft cases still topped the list but dropped during the period along with murder, rape, and physical injury.

The official said such a situation was mainly due to the movement restrictions of the city government following continuous threats posed by coronavirus disease 2019.

The city was placed under Alert Level 3 last January but downgraded to Alert Level 2 last month.

“The decrease in criminal cases was logical since our economic activities were controlled and not all people were able to go out of their homes,” Bometivo said.

Currently, the city remains under the Alert level 2 status.

Bometivo said they complemented the situation with intensified law enforcement operations since he assumed office last January 15.

He attributed the downtrend in crimes to maximum deployment and police visibility under its Oplan Tanglaw Lahi (Terorismo At Negatibong Grupo Labanan At Wakasan, Lokal na Awtoridad at Henerals ay Magka-isa) in all strategic points and places of convergence in the city.

He said the initiative is teamwork between the police and police auxiliaries deployed in strategic places to provide security cover through static posts, foot, bike, and mobile patrols accompanied by anti-criminality operations, among others.

Source: Philippines News Agency