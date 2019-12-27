GenSan cops probe spread of tarps of alleged drug suspects

The city police have launched an investigation into the proliferation of tarpaulins with photos of alleged illegal drug personalities, which were posted in public places in at least three villages here.

Col. Aden Lagradante, city police director, said Friday their investigators are currently determining the possible individuals or groups who were behind the posting of the tarpaulins in barangays Dadiangas South, East, and Bula.

He said concerned residents and barangay officials initially reported the matter to local police stations on Christmas Eve.

The police official did not confirm nor deny whether the personalities named in the tarpaulins were illegal drug suspects or targets, noting that the investigation was still ongoing.

He said the possible intention of those behind the tarpaulins was to send a message to those named to leave the community or stop their illegal activities.

But this might also send a wrong message to some people so I ordered our police stations to conduct a deeper investigation about this, he told reporters.

Naravy Duquiatan, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Region 12, expressed concern over the posting of the tarpaulins as it has legal implications.

She said the naming of supposed drug personalities and the posting of their photos in public without validation and due process was a violation of their rights.

This has to go through the proper processes, she said.

Lawyer Erlan Deluvio, Commission on Human Rights-Region 12 director, said the move was a violation of the Constitutional presumption of innocence.''

He said only the courts, through proper trial, can declare whether a person is a drug pusher or involved in related activities.

If the police or government officials and personnel were behind these, they committed an abuse of authority, Deluvio said in an interview.

The tarpaulins attracted huge crowds when these started to emerge early this week by the roadside and parking spaces along Casquejo Street, and other areas in barangays Dadiangas South, East, and Bula.

Eliseo Rock Garay, chair of Barangay Dadiangas South, said they have no idea as to who posted the tarpaulins in his village, especially at the entrance of the Queen Tuna Park.

He said they immediately took down the tarpaulins upon the advice of some lawyers and concerned government officials.

Source: Philippines News Agency