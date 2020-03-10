GenSan cops move to address rise in gun-related killings

Police authorities assured that the city’s peace and order situation remains under control despite the rise in killings perpetrated by motorcycle-riding gunmen in recent weeks.

Col. Aden Lagradante, city police director, said Tuesday that they have implemented enhanced security measures to address the series of murders, which he believed were mostly triggered by drug-related issues.

Lagradante said “onsehan” or "double-dealing" in illegal drug-related transactions is believed to be behind several killings in the city recently.

Since January, a total of 26 shooting incidents involving “riding-in-tandem” gunmen have been recorded in the city, leaving 19 people dead and eight others wounded.

Lagradante said they have intensified mobile patrols and the conduct of “Oplan Sita” in various strategic areas to help counter the movement of criminals.

He said the city police’s mobile patrol and special weapons and tactics units have been assigned to monitor suspicious persons,

especially those riding motorcycles in tandem.

Lagradante appealed to the public to be vigilant and cooperate with the police in the fight against criminality.

He said anyone may send information, reports, and complaints via social media through the local police's “GenSan Big Eye” program.

“Rest assured that we will immediately respond to any security-related concern, especially the presence of suspicious individuals,” Lagradante told reporters in an interview.

Mayor Ronnel Rivera earlier directed the city police to address the series of killings and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Among the latest incidents are the murder of a father and his son in Barangay San Isidro, and a pedicab driver in Barangay Lagao.

Last week, motorcycle-riding persons gunned down Barangay Baluan councilor Omar Mamalumpong along the Amao Road in Barangay Bula.

Source: Philippines News Agency