GenSan contact traces anew for Covid-19 survivor

The city government has launched an extensive tracking of persons associated with a recovered 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient here who tested positive anew for the virus.

Mayor Ronnel Rivera said Wednesday the tracing is now underway for everyone who possibly had close contact with the 59-year-old male patient (PH3669) during his home quarantine.

Rivera said the contact tracing is led by the City Health Office (CHO), in coordination with the Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTs).

He said CHO and BHERTs personnel closely monitored the patient after his discharge from a private hospital last April 18.

PH3669, the lone confirmed case in the city, so far, tested positive again for Covid-19 based on the oropharyngeal swab taken from the patient last April 28 or two weeks after he tested negative and declared to have recovered from the disease.

The Department of Health-Region 12 said the positive result could have been “due to the remnants of the dead virus detected through the Polymerase Chain Reaction test and does not necessarily entail that the patient is infectious.”

The patient was among the cockfighting aficionados who attended a derby in Davao City in March, which had been linked to several confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Rivera reiterated that the patient is in stable condition and remains under strict home quarantine.

“We have no new suspect cases in the past days so it means that the actions that we have been doing are effective,” he said in an interview.

As of Tuesday night, the city has no probable case for Covid-19 and only one suspect patient was admitted to a hospital.

Rivera said the city will remain under general community quarantine and they will strictly implement the restricted movements through the clustering of barangays and the quarantine passes, the odd-even scheme for private vehicles, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew, and the total lockdown every Sunday.

“We’re urging everyone to comply with our quarantine measures, especially the use of face mask when going to public places, physical and social distancing and there should be no panic buying or hoarding,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency