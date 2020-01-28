GenSan cautions residents vs. spread of nCoV

The city government here has advised residents especially those who recently traveled to China to take the necessary precautionary measures in line with the global threat on the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Dr. Rochelle Oco, acting city health officer, said they are currently monitoring residents and visitors who traveled in the last two weeks to countries that reported outbreaks of nCoV, which has already resulted in 106 deaths in China and infected more than 4,000 others.

Oco specifically cited those who traveled to Wuhan, China, where the new coronavirus strain was reported to have originated.

She said suspected cases are also being monitored involving tourists from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and South Korea, which are among the countries frequented by tourists from the region.

The Department of Health reported Monday that it was monitoring at least 11 suspected cases in various parts of the country.

But Oco made it clear that as of Tuesday there are no confirmed cases of 2019nCoV in General Santos City.

"However, as part of our city's preparedness, we enjoin the public to (take precautionary measures), she said in an advisory released Monday afternoon.

For residents who have history of travel abroad, Oco said they should watch out for symptoms such as fever, weakness, cough, respiratory distress and shortness of breath.

Oco said those who traveled to Wuhan should stay home, get enough rest and avoid contact with others except when seeking treatment.

Seek medical care right away. Before you go to a doctor's clinic or hospital, call or inform them of your travel history, she said. As an additional precaution, she said they should cover their mouth with a tissue or sleeve of their clothing when coughing or sneezing.

Oco said residents who are traveling abroad should always protect themselves by avoiding live or dead animals, products that come from animals like uncooked meat, contact with sick people, and going to crowded places.

We will continue to monitor the situation and develop mechanisms to contain the threat of 2019nCoV, she added.

