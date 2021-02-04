GenSan allots P25-M for construction of city crematorium

The city government has allotted around PHP25 million for the construction of its own crematorium to provide a more affordable burial alternative for deceased residents.

Mary Ann Bacar, head of the City Housing and Land Management Office (CHLMO), said Wednesday the project is part of the continuing expansion and improvement of the city cemetery or the Antonio C. Acharon Memorial Park (ACAMP) in Barangay Fatima.

The local government had designated an area within 5.9-hectare ACAMP, which is supervised by CHLMO, as site of the planned city crematorium.

“The project will be implemented this year and there is already an approved budget for it,” Bacar said in an interview over Brigada News FM here.

The CHLMO initially proposed in 2014 for the construction of a crematorium, which gained positive feedback from local residents and city officials, including Mayor Ronnel Rivera.

Bacar earlier said the project is aimed to offer an alternative to the traditional burial practices and will mainly benefit the poor residents.

The Monte Cielo Eternal Garden, the city’s first crematorium, currently offers cremation services for PHP25,000.

Aside from the construction of the crematorium, Bacar said they will put up additional common and individual bone chambers inside the ACAMP.

She said they expect the completion and turnover within this month of the ongoing construction of 1,000 additional “apartment-type” niches at the facility.

The concreting of the access road from the national highway to the memorial park is also due for completion within the year, she said.

The official said the additional niches and facilities at ACAMP will mainly benefit the poor or indigent residents based on the guidelines adopted by the local government under Ordinance No. 20, series of 2012.

She said qualified “underprivileged” residents only need to pay PHP3,000 for an “apartment-type” unit, which may be used for five years.

The remains will be exhumed after the allotted period and would be transferred to the common or individual bone chambers, she added.