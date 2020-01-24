GenSan airport on alert vs. coronavirus

The Department of Health (DOH) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) said it has started monitoring passengers arriving at the city international airport in the wake of the ongoing alert against the deadly novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Dr. Aristides Tan, DOH-12 director, said they have assigned personnel from the agency's Bureau of Quarantine to check passengers who originated or might have transited in certain areas in China where outbreaks of the disease had been reported.

Tan did not provide the details about the procedure but sources said it is done manually as the airport has no thermal screening equipment.

Rest assured that we're doing the necessary precautionary and preventive measures to prevent its entry, he told reporters here on Thursday.

Tan said the country remains free from nCoV but they are not taking the matter lightly "to avoid problems later on."

The city airport is the main entry point of visitors and returning residents from the greater part of Soccsksargen. It serves nine direct inbound flights daily from Manila, Cebu and Iloilo.

As precautionary measure, Tan advised residents to regularly monitor their health status, maintain healthy lifestyle and practice proper hygiene.

He said nCoV has no vaccine or medicine as its spread can be prevented through proper hygiene and sanitation practices.

Let's maintain personal cleanliness, starting with the regular washing of our hands, Tan said.

He urged residents, who will be traveling abroad to avoid crowded places, and always take protective measures against the disease.

Source: Philippines News Agency