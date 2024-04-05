Genetically modified pig kidney ‘transplanted’ into brain-dead person

Researchers in China have made a breakthrough in science after 'successfully transplanting a genetically modified pig kidney into a brain-dead person,' state-run media reported on Thursday. The researchers said the transplant is 'functioning for nine days', or since March 25, until Wednesday, a 'critical step towards the forefront of xenotransplantation in China.' Dou Kefeng, an academic at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, led the team, which included surgeon Qin Weijun from Xijing Hospital of the Air Force Medical University in northwestern Shaanxi province. The transplant lasted around six hours and 15 minutes. 'Transplanted kidney showed excellent perfusion and produced urine immediately. Intraoperative ultrasound showed good blood perfusion in the transplanted kidney, indicating no hyperacute rejection occurred,' said Qin. Earlier on March 10, the hospital successfully transplanted a genetically modified pig liver into a brain-dead person, which functioned for 10 days. (Anadolu) Source: Philippi nes News Agency