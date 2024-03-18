Gaza kids don’t even have energy to cry: UNICEF

TEHRAN: The UN children's agency says over 13,000 children have been killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza, adding many kids were suffering from severe malnutrition and did not 'even have the energy to cry.' United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Catherine Russell told CBS News on Sunday that thousands more have been wounded and the organization cannot even determine where they are. 'They may be stuck under rubble ... We haven't seen that rate of death among children in almost any other conflict in the world,' she said. 'I've been in wards of children who are suffering from severe anemia malnutrition, the whole ward is absolutely quiet. Because the children, the babies ... don't even have the energy to cry.' Russell added that there were bureaucratic challenges in moving trucks into Gaza carrying aid and assistance. Source: Philippines News Agency