ANKARA: The death toll from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has jumped to 26,900 since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave said Wednesday. The Health Ministry issued a statement as the deadly Israeli onslaught entered its 117th day or almost four months. It also said that 65,949 other people have also been injured in the attacks. The statement noted that in the past 24 hours, the Israeli army committed 16 'massacres' across the Gaza Strip, leaving 150 people dead and 313 others injured. 'Many people are still trapped under the rubble… and rescuers can't reach them,' it added. Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas in October, killing 1,200 Israelis. About 85 percent of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict. Source: Philippines News Agency