Gatchalian vows to restore governance in ‘exclusive’ Socorro community

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Wednesday vowed to help bring back proper governance in an 'exclusive' community in Socorro, Surigao del Norte where the controversial and alleged cult Socorro Bayanihan Services Incorporated (SBSI) built an enclave. Gatchalian said he will visit Surigao del Norte on Thursday to talk with local government leaders, particularly in Socorro town, to map out a plan on how to return the basic government services inside the Socorro Bayanihan Services, Inc. (SBSI) that has 3,184 members. 'Ikinasal ang mga minors at para sa kanila ay walang abusong naganap. At yun namang mga magulang ay parang walang nakikitang kamalian na tila okay lang ang nangyayari (Minors got married and for them there's no abuse that took place. And as to their parents, it's like they haven't seen anything wrong as if what's happening is normal),' he said in a press conference at the new DSWD's press center in Quezon City. He said there were about 21 recorded marriages involving minors, three between minor males and adult females, and 16 involving minor females and adult males. While the Department of Justice is tasked to tackle the legal aspects, including alleged unlawful activities and practices of the group, Gatchalian said the DSWD was directed to take the lead in helping the supposed victims. Other inter-agency members are the Department of Education, Department of Health, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of House Settlement and Urban Development, and Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). The inter-agency body would be responsible for providing different government services such as health, education, housing and social welfare. 'But the major thrust needed is to correct the moral views of these people, whose mindset was obviously corrupted,' Gatchalian said. 'Andyan naman ang mga partners natin gaya ng UNICEF na may mga psychology experts na handang tumulong sa atin (We have our partners like the UNICEF which has psychology experts ready to help us),' he added. While inquiring about the illegal activities of the group, Gatchalian said the immediate government response 'is to put back the government services inside the community.' 'What they are dealing here with is not only a child psychological matter. We also need family psychological experts to dig out the underlying issues,' he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency