﻿Gatchalian unhurt by non-inclusion in Ping-Tito Senate slate

Reelectionist Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Thursday said he has no ill feelings over the decision of Partido Reporrma presidential candidate and fellow Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson and vice presidential candidate Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III to drop him from their senatorial lineup.

“I have worked first hand with Senator Lacson and SP (Senate President) Sotto and I have nothing but utmost respect and admiration for the two gentlemen. I have seen their dedication to serving our people and their pure love for our beloved country,” Gatchalian said in a statement.

Gatchalian also apologized for any “misunderstanding” that he may have caused.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, Lacson said Gatchalian and former Quezon City Mayor Herbert “Bistek” Bautista are no longer part of their senatorial slate.

He said the two “have made their choices of the principles and advocacies that they will embrace moving forward in this political exercise.”

“Obviously, they are not ours. They now cease to be part of the Lacson-Sotto team,” he said.

On Monday, Gatchalian and Bautista were seen at the proclamation rally of the UniTeam of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Lacson earlier said they opted to remove Bautista who wrote a confusing letter seeking permission to be allowed to be a representative of the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) in the UniTeam event.

In a press briefing, the Partido Reporma presidential aspirant said he will not change his principles to woo more voters or supporters.

He added that he will stand his ground on his principles despite the pressures of politics.

Lacson said predictability and stability were actually good traits to have – in politics, business, and life in general.

He added that his principles and advocacies, especially against corruption are non-negotiable, even if this means not getting support in his political endeavors.

This was after the Lacson-Sotto duo were peppered with questions about their decision to let go of guest senatorial candidates Herbert Bautista and Sherwin Gatchalian for endorsing other presidential candidates.

“Kami may sariling sinusundang baseline principles sa buhay namin ‘di lang sa eleksyon (We have baseline principles that we follow in life, not just in the elections),” Lacson added.

Lacson, a former national police chief, said among the principles he adheres to are honesty, integrity, loyalty, dignity, and self-respect – all of which were taught to him by his parents.

Lacson said he will stand by these principles even if this means not being supported by others, including some senatorial candidates, who choose to “embrace a different set of advocacies and principles.”

“We respect their decision but we also have to respect our own standards. One day lang ang election (The election is only one day). After that, we can still be friends if they so choose,” he said.

Also, the three-term senator pointed out he may have made enemies in politics due to his stand against corruption owing to the misuse and abuse of the pork barrel system.

Lacson said he already explained his stand to the members of the Nationalist People’s Coalition and National Unity Party, which are allied with Partido Reporma.

“I already explained to them. I’m not against pork (barrel) per se, ilagay lang sa ayos (just use it properly). I remain proud of my position because that has been my advocacy. Anti-corruption talaga ako. Hindi ko mapapalitan ang position ko (I am against corruption. I cannot change my position),” he added.

Sotto agreed with Lacson, adding the actions of some candidates who are no longer with their camp and are endorsing other candidates is “very enlightening to the voters.”

“This could be a blessing in disguise as far as the perspective of the voters are concerned. Makita mo sino may loyalty at wala, sino ang maasahan at wala (You see who are loyal and dependable, and who are not) … It’s very enlightening to the voters. We will stick to those who we think we’ll endorse,” he said.

