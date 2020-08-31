Gasoline up; diesel, kerosene prices down Sept. 1

Motorists will expect slightly higher prices of gasoline and lower diesel and kerosene prices as the new month comes.

Starting morning of September 1, oil companies such as Cleanfuel, Petro Gazz, Seaoil, and Shell announced that gasoline prices will increase by PHP0.10 per liter while prices of diesel will decrease by PHP0.10 per liter.

Seaoil and Shell will also roll back kerosene prices by PHP0.10 per liter.

Global benchmark Brent crude reached the USD46 level as of posting, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading at USD43.15 a barrel.

The bullish inventory report of the Energy Information Administration last week has lifted oil prices.

Source: Philippines News Agency