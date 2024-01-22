Gasoline, diesel prices to increase Jan. 23

MANILA: Oil firms announced price adjustments on petroleum products starting 12:01 a.m. of Jan. 23. In separate advisories, Caltex, Cleanfuel, Flying V, Jetti, Petro Gazz, Petron, PTT, Seaoil, Shell, and Unioil said they will implement a price hike on gasoline by PHP1.30 per liter and diesel by PHP0.9 per liter. There will be no movement in prices of kerosene this week. This will be the third consecutive week that industry players will implement price increments on gasoline and diesel prices. Since the start of 2024, gasoline prices have increased by PHP0.15 per liter, diesel prices lowered by PHP0.30 per liter, and kerosene prices rose by PHP1 per liter. Energy department data showed that retail prices of gasoline in Metro Manila ranged from PHP51.90 to PHP77.70 per liter, PHP51 to PHP79.81 per liter for diesel, and PHP71.64 to PHP83.03 per liter for kerosene. Source: Philippines News Agency