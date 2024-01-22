Latest News

Gasoline, diesel prices to increase Jan. 23

MANILA: Oil firms announced price adjustments on petroleum products starting 12:01 a.m. of Jan. 23. In separate advisories, Caltex, Cleanfuel, Flying V, Jetti, Petro Gazz, Petron, PTT, Seaoil, Shell, and Unioil said they will implement a price hike on gasoline by PHP1.30 per liter and diesel by PHP0.9 per liter. There will be no movement in prices of kerosene this week. This will be the third consecutive week that industry players will implement price increments on gasoline and diesel prices. Since the start of 2024, gasoline prices have increased by PHP0.15 per liter, diesel prices lowered by PHP0.30 per liter, and kerosene prices rose by PHP1 per liter. Energy department data showed that retail prices of gasoline in Metro Manila ranged from PHP51.90 to PHP77.70 per liter, PHP51 to PHP79.81 per liter for diesel, and PHP71.64 to PHP83.03 per liter for kerosene. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.