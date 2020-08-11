Garden club calls for halt in endemic plants selling

A Mindanao Garden Club Inc. (MGCI) official has called on the public to stop gathering endemic plants from the mountains amid the growing trend of people collecting rare plant species.

Vicky Jimenez, MGCI vice president, expressed concerns that the wanton collection of endemic plants in Mindanao’s mountains for commercial purposes would endanger the species.

“There are ordinances that prohibit the gathering of Philippine plant species endemic in Mindanao that are already extinct,” Jimenez said during the virtual BizForum on Tuesday here.

Jimenez said the endemic plants namely Giant Golden Pothos and Epipremmum Pinnatum found in Mindanao’s hinterlands are now being aggressively collected and sold to as Monstera plant or Swiss cheese plant.

Buyers, she said, should study the characteristics and origins of the plants before buying, lest they waste their money on the wrong species.

She also admonished sellers to stop misleading unsuspecting plant collectors.

“That’s why we told our members to regulate their prices so that buyers will continue to come,” Jimenez said.

She said prices of rare plants vary depending on the kind and the cost ranges from as high as a million to as low as PHP15,000.

Such plants are commonly sourced from Europe, North America, and in other Asian countries like Thailand, and Indonesia, she added.

Meanwhile, MGCI has launched “The Greenery Plant Center” (TGPC) run by its members at the parking lot of a shopping mall, offering various plant species to the public.

Jimenez said the garden show aims to support small plant growers badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency