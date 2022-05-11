﻿Garcias elected to various Bataan posts

The Garcia clan maintained its stronghold in this province after four of its members scored overwhelming victories in the May 9 elections.

Incumbent Second District Rep. Jose Enrique “Joet” Garcia is now the new governor. He switched positions with his brother, Governor Albert “Abet” Garcia. The two are both finishing their current three-year term.

Joet ran unopposed while Abet defeated opponent Eliza Ann Roque, wife of a former Limay town mayor, in the congressional post in the second district.

Their sister, Dinalupihan Mayor Maria Angela Garcia, ran for the congressional seat in the newly-created third district and won over former Mariveles Mayor Angel Peliglorio.

Their other brother, reelectionist Balanga City Mayor Francis Anthony Garcia who is now in his last term, ran unopposed.

On the other hand, their first cousin, Vice Governor Ma. Cristina Garcia, was reelected after defeating two rivals.

Elected and proclaimed as members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan were lawyer Tonyboy Roman, Benjie Serrano, and lawyer Jomar Gaza in the first district; Noel Valdecanas, Manny Beltran, and Iza Roque in the second district; and Popoy del Rosario, Dr. Jorge Estanislao, Angel Sunga and Harold Espeleta in the third district.

They are all under the Garcia group.

Also proclaimed was Rep. Geraldine Roman of the first district who retained her post. She, who ran unopposed, is also a political ally of the Garcias.

“Congratulations to all winners. The people have spoken and we have received their mandates. Paglingkuran ang ating kanya-kanyang mga distrito, ating towns at ating constituents. (Let us serve our own districts, towns, and our constituents). Elections are over, it is time to set aside politics and start working as a unified people, dapat magkasama-sama tayong lahat (We must all be together)” Roman said in an interview.

Meanwhile, the municipal/city boards of canvassers proclaimed Tuesday the winning municipal candidates in their respective towns in this province.

Proclaimed with the 12 mayors were the vice mayors and members of the Sangguniang Bayan/Panglungsod.

In Samal town, newcomer Alex Acuzar won over reelectionist Mayor Aida Macalinao. Dinalupihan Sangguniang Bayan member Herman Santos was elected mayor of the town after beating two rivals for the post.

Jopet Inton was reelected as mayor of Hermosa, winning over rival, former mayor Danilo Malana. Reelectionist Mayor Efren Pascual, Jr. remains as chief executive of Orani after opponent Sangguniang Panlalawigan member Reynaldo Ibe failed in his bid.

Vice Mayor Robin Tagle got the mayoral post of Abucay after defeating former mayor Ana Santiago, who was undefeated for three terms.

Reelectionist Pilar Mayor Carlos Pizarro Jr. successfully defended his post against Ed Santos, husband of a former mayor.

Another reelectionist, Mayor Antonio Raymundo of Orion, kept the position, defeating former mayor Pepe Santos and businessman Ramon Hernandez.

Former Mariveles mayor Ace Jelo Concepcion defeated reelectionist Mayor Jocelyn Castañeda while Bagac Mayor Ramil del Rosario was reelected after rivals failed to inch him out.

Reelectionist Balanga City Mayor Francis Garcia was unmoved in his post, being unopposed. Morong Mayor Cynthia Estanislao, a physician, was reelected after defeating three opponents.

Incumbent Limay Mayor Nelson David was reelected, garnering more votes than former mayor Ver Roque.

Source: Philippines News Agency